So long, Sedona: Houndmouth takes a different path on new album, “Golden Age”

If you first heard of Houndmouth through their hit single “Sedona,” then you may be taken aback by the band’s new album, Golden Age, which swaps out their folk sound for a poppier, more electronic direction.

After “Sedona” and the band’s 2015 album Little Neon Limelight,, keyboardist/vocalist Katie Toupin left Houndmouth, which gave them an opening to pursue a new sound.

“It was a point where we had to take a step back from what we used to be, [and say], ‘OK, do we try to recreate that sound that we had as a foursome, or can we totally try to do something different here?’” bassist/vocalist Zak Appleby tells ABC Radio.

“Once we were in the studio, we realized that it was a no-brainer,” he adds. “We wanted to do something different in a big way.”

Beyond Toupin’s departure, Houndmouth was just ready for a change. One might think that the success of “Sedona” would’ve made them want to stick with that sound, but as Appleby explains, it was never designed to be a ‘hit’ in the first place.

“The label at the time was like, ‘Guys, we listened to [Little Neon Limelight] and I don’t really hear a single here,’” he remembers. “So we actually went back into the studio in our hometown [to write a single]…and about halfway through the day, we were like, ‘You know what? F*** this.’”

Houndmouth is currently on tour behind Golden Age, and Appleby feels that the new material fits in “seamlessly” with “Sedona” and the like.

“It’s not like we come out in suits and ties for the second half when we play the new record, [and] we’re in our suspenders…for the first half,” he laughs. “It’s very, very cohesive.”

Golden Age is out now.

