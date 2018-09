AMC Theaters will be paying tribute to the late Burt Reynolds by bringing Smokey And The Bandit back to theaters next week.

The 1977 movie will screen in over 240 AMC theaters from Sept. 12th through Sept. 20th, with a special $5 ticket price.

Smokey And The Bandit, which also stars Sally Field, Jerry Reed, and Jackie Gleason, was made for just $4 million and ended up grossing over $126 million and inspiring two sequels.