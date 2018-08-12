Smashing Pumpkins premiere live “Solara” video
By Kink FM
|
Aug 12, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

The Smashing Pumpkins have premiered a live video for their new single, “Solara.”

The black-and-white clip, streaming now on YouTube, was filmed during Billy Corgan and company’s intimate June show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

“Solara” is the first new Pumpkins song featuring original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years. The Troubadour gig was the trio’s first full show together in that time-span.

The mostly reunited Pumpkins — original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not involved — will continue their tour Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Elle King says her new single “Shame” is about being “100 percent a bad influence” U2 releases EP featuring four remixes of new song “Summer of Love” Bless the rains: Toto releases cover of Weezer’s “Hash Pipe” Elle King plays a glamorous cult leader in video for new song “Shame” Eddie Vedder pays tribute to teachers with White Stripes cover at Pearl Jam’s Seattle show Alice in Chains launching “Rainier Fog” pop-up shop in Seattle