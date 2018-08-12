Smashing Pumpkins premiere live “Solara” video

The Smashing Pumpkins have premiered a live video for their new single, “Solara.”

The black-and-white clip, streaming now on YouTube, was filmed during Billy Corgan and company’s intimate June show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

“Solara” is the first new Pumpkins song featuring original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 18 years. The Troubadour gig was the trio’s first full show together in that time-span.

The mostly reunited Pumpkins — original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not involved — will continue their tour Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio.

