Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a batch of 30th anniversary tour dates. The seven-date run begins November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin, and concludes December 7 in Phoenix.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time via SmashingPumpkins.com.

Over the summer, the Pumpkins played a 30th anniversary show in Holmdel, New Jersey, featuring guest appearances from Chino Moreno of Deftones, AFI‘s Davey Havok, and Courtney Love, among others. There’s no word yet on whether the upcoming shows will be similarly guest-filled.

The new dates follow the recently wrapped Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, which marked the first Pumpkins run to feature original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in nearly two decades. The trio will release their first album together in 18 years, titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., on November 16.

Here are the Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary tour dates:

11/28 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

11/30 — Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

12/1 — St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

12/2 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

12/4 — San Antonio, TX, Sunken Garden Theater

12/6 — Tucson, AZ, The Rialto Theatre

12/7 — Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre

