There’s a new bill in California that would make digital receipts the default and that’s a big deal. Think about how many receipts you get in a week. Chances are you barely look at them and because they’re not recyclable, they get thrown away. That’s right, receipts are not recyclable. There’s a chemical coating on 93% of receipts, either BPA or BPS, which is used so that they’re legible, but that makes them ineligible for recycling. And when you touch that receipt, the chemical coating is absorbed into our bodies in a matter of seconds. BPA exposure has been connected to developmental and neurological problems. Employees who regularly handle receipts have over 30% more of BPA in their bodies. If passed, the new bill, called “Skip the Slip” would be the first such law in the country.

Skip the Slip legislation in California