Skateboarder From 'Dreams' Video Has Already Sold $30K In Merch

The skateboarder whose Fleetwood Mac-inspired video went viral last week is cashing in on his internet fame.  Nathan Apodaca, who posted the 24-second clip set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”, has banked more than $30,000 from merch sales in just five days.  The ‘Doggface’ line includes hoodies, t-shirts, and a beanie hat, for sale at UpMerch.com.  And it gets even better fro Nathan: he was just given a cranberry-colored pick-up truck from Ocean Spray – which he’s seen chugging in the video.  And Fleetwood Mac benefits from the video too…”Dreams” is number ONE on iTunes this week!  All from a 24 second video!  Isn’t it super interesting what goes viral…there’s really no explanation–just a genie in a bottle.

