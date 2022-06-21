Single-use plastics to be phased out on federal lands and parks

The sale of single-use plastics in parks and public lands are set to be phased out. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued the order earlier this month to reduce, and eventually eliminate, plastic and styrofoam food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, utensils and disposable bags. The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) manages approximately 70 million pounds of waste annually, at Yellowstone National Park, plastic alone comprises half of their waste. Four out of five surveyed visitors said they would support banning single-use plastic bottles in parks. The phase out is expected to take 10 years. A timeline that seems a bit too long.
https://environmentoregon.org/news/pae/us-interior-department-phase-out-sale-single-use-plastic-products-parks-public-lands