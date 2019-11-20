Simple ways to reduce single-use plastics use
Have you ever looked in your garbage to see where you’re creating the most waste? When you see what you’re throwing away, it’s easier to know where you can make changes. Do you have a lot of water bottles in your recycling? Buy a reusable water bottle for each family member, you could also invest in a water filter and your investment will pay off in a few months. Do you have a lot of take out containers? Many restaurants are happy to fill a reusable container for you to take home food. If you’re finding plastic salad boxes in your garbage, switch to either heads of lettuce or salad mixes in plastic crinkly bags. They’re still garbage, but it’s a lot less bulk.
