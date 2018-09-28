Sierra Club’s Cool School Rankings

The Sierra Club is out with their annual Cool Schools Rankings, assessing colleges’ performance on best environmental practices. They take a look at everything from what the colleges teach to how they get their electricity to their sources for cafeteria food. There are three Oregon schools that make the top 20 list. Lewis & Clark came in at #17 in part due to their new policy to phase out all single-use plastics and their Farm to Fork initiative. At #16 is U of O, where student activists pressured the university to renew its climate action plan. Since then they’ve reduced at least 54 metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions. The Beavers beat the Ducks in this area as OSU comes in at #15. Oregon State employs Eco-Reps, educating residents on green lifestyle practices, the schools trustees are in the process of developing a plan to divest a portion of its funding from fossil fuels and to diversify its portfolio of carbon-free funds.

