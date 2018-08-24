Sia talks dating without a disguise, denying Trump a photo on “SNL”

Sia, who divorced husband Eric Anders Lang in 2016, says she posts real photos of herself on apps like Tinder, and prospective matches have no idea she’s a star. When a date asks what she does for a living, she tells them she’s a writer. Though eventually she might admit, “I’m actually also a pop star called Sia.”

“I went on a couple of dates, and they were nice,” she tells Rolling Stone. “It was very funny, and it was great practice. I’m trying to practice intimacy. ’Cause we don’t date in Australia. We just get together.”

She adds, “I probably go on two or three dates before I say, ‘Hmm, I don’t think this is my person.’ It’s an interesting process, dating at 42.”

Sia also talks about meeting President Donald Trump when they both appeared on SNL in 2015. Trump asked her for a photo and she politely declined.

“Actually, do you mind if we don’t?” she told him. “I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views.”

She says she thinks Trump “respected” her decision because he “viewed me as protecting my brand.”

Still, after the encounter she says she went into her dressing room and “had crazy diarrhea.”

