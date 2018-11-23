If you’re thinking about going shopping this Black Friday, consider shopping little, as in Little Boxes. Portland’s Little Boxes is in its 8th year and features 200 participating locally owned brick-and-mortar retailers along with food and beverage spots around Portland. Download the Little Boxes app and you can easily find a listing of the shops in your area. The Little Boxes event goes on through Sunday and this year you can earn entries on the app for a free prize raffle while you shop. The idea behind Little Boxes was to encourage people to shop at small, independent stores throughout the year. Shopping locally has a smaller environmental footprint since many of these shops feature items made in the Pacific Northwest. It also keeps money here, helping out our local economy.

Shop local on with Little Boxes

