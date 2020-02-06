Sharon Van Etten Starts 2020 with a Video, Tour and an Acting Gig

It looks like Sharon Van Etten is going to be pretty active in the next few months, with a new song and video, a movie guest shot and a dozen spring and summer tour dates, starting April 17th in Baltimore.

She’s just released a single and clip for “Beaten Down,” which isn’t on her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow. She says it’s “about love, patience and empathy…about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.”