Sharon Van Etten Starts 2020 with a Video, Tour and an Acting Gig
It looks like Sharon Van Etten is going to be pretty active in the next few months, with a new song and video, a movie guest shot and a dozen spring and summer tour dates, starting April 17th in Baltimore.
She’s just released a single and clip for “Beaten Down,” which isn’t on her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow. She says it’s “about love, patience and empathy…about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.”
Van Etten is coming off an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival. She has an acting role in, and wrote the end title credit song for, director Eliza Hittman‘s Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The film premiered at Sundance on January 24th and opens in limited release on March 13th. Van Etten’s “Seventeen” is used in the movie’s current trailer.