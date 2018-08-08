Shape of Water: Win a private guitar lesson from Ed Sheeran by donating to clean water charity

ABC/Paula Lobo

oEd Sheeran is teaming up with a charity close to Adele’s heart to give one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The singer has launched a fundraising campaign for Drop4Drop, an organization founded by Adele’s husband Simon Konecki, which works to alleviate the global water crisis.

When you donate money to the charity, you’ll be entered to win a trip to New York City to see Ed in concert at MetLife Stadium on either September 21 or 22 and meet him backstage. You’ll also win a private guitar lesson from Ed, and he’ll teach you how to play one of his songs. He’ll even give you a signed guitar as a parting gift.

Adele posted about Ed’s involvement on Twitter, writing that “100% of donations raised will go directly into giving people clean drinking water who’ve never had it before which is something most of us don’t even think twice about.”

The campaign will be open until September 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winner being chosen on September 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

