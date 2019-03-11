Series 2: #5 – Kevin Carroll | Author, Speaker, Change Agent

Kevin Carroll is an author, speaker and agent of change.

He has one of the most unique stories of anyone you’ll hear about on the Portland 50, raised by his grandparents in Philadelphia, spending 10 years with the US Air Force, before becoming the Head Athletic Trainer for the Philadelphia 76ers in the mid-90s.

Then NIKE brought Kevin to Portland, to do a job that hadn’t even been created yet.

Kevin is the author of Rules of the Red Rubber Ball book series.

Kevin travels the world, talking to CEOs and school kids, and always asking the question: What is your playground?