See Mumford & Sons + Maggie Rogers in London

Pack your bags… and get your passport ready.

It’s another KINK Flyaway – this time to London to see Mumford & Sons with Maggie Rogers at the O2 Arena on Friday, November 29th.

Just listen for us to play “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons… in it’s entirety. Then be caller 101 at 503-733-KINK.

That’s 503-733-5465.

Caller 101 will win a flyaway trip for two to London, England. Prizes provided by Glassnote and Capitol Records.

We’re doing it again! We’re also REALLY serious about that passport part.

Get complete contest rules here. Winner must have valid passport and be able to travel on or around November 29, 2018.