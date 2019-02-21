Secret Netflix Codes That Unlock All The Valentine’s Day Movies

Finding a movie on Netflix that you haven’t seen can be hard especially if you are addicted to Netflix – but no judgement! There is so much good stuff on there!
But Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you are probably trying to figure out a cute movie to watch but instead of spending hours scrolling through categories and titles you can use THESE codes to unlock movies under these titles! The first thing you need to do is login to your Netflix account, then take the URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/, and then you need to add the number code below to the end of that URL to access each category.
Classic Romantic Comedies – 29324
Comedies for Hopeless Romantics – 81506
Coming-of-age Teen Romance – 53046
Critically-acclimated Romantic Coming-of-age Movies – 9444
Dramas about Marriage – 19871
Feel-good Romantic Comedies – 35797
Feel-good Romantic Films – 35714
Films about Marriage – 18883
First-Love Teen Romance – 54231
Opposites-attract Romances – 43045
Opposites-Attract Teen Romance – 832159
Romance – 8883
Romance Classics – 31273
Romantic – 100052
Romantic Comedies – 5475
Romantic Coming-of-age Films based on Books – 55686
Romantic Dramas – 1255
Romantic Favourites – 502675
Romantic Films – 8883
Romantic First-love Films – 19834
Romantic Gay Films – 413843
Romantic Independent Comedies – 5257
Romantic Late Night Comedies – 17215
Romantic Teen Comedies – 3186
Romantic Teen Films – 1764
Steamy Romance – 35800
Steamy Romantic Films – 35800
Teen Romance – 53915
Teen Romance based on Books – 80183
Valentine’s Day Favourites – 1952249
Valentine’s Day Films – 50117
Witty Romanic Comedies – 36459