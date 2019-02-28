Seattle Now Has A David Bowie Inspired Vegan Bar

If you love the music of David Bowie and foods that contain zero animal products, head on out to Seattle’s Life on Mars because this bar sounds like the place for you.

The vegan hot spot, which takes its name from the 1971 track off Hunky Dory, is set to open in May. According to the owners, who include radio DJs and concert venue operators, their hope is “to create a relaxed bar with good music, deep comfy booths, a gigantic wall of vinyl, local beers, unfussy cocktails, and a plant-based menu.”

Chef Joe Ball will sling such offerings from the kitchen as waffle sliders stuffed with a choice of chicken-fried artichokes, barbecue pulled jackfruit, or coconut bacon.

Here is the website.