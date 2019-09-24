Seahawk Russell Wilson Is Awesome For Another Reason

Russell says “I am honored to partner with the Banfield Foundation to help create a world in which victims never have to choose between their own safety and the safety of loved ones, including their pets.”
The Safer Together initiative aims to increase awareness of the link between domestic violence and animal abuse as part of the Banfield Foundation’s nationwide efforts to help people and pets find safety together.
The statistics on domestic violence and how it affects pets and their families are heartbreaking. According to the National Coalition on Domestic Violence, over 70% of abusers threatened, hurt, or killed family pets, specifically with the intention of controlling, punishing, or frightening partners and their children. And most of that abuse happens in front of the children. Animal abusers are also twice as likely to abuse children and are more likely to have a history of violent crime, including prior animal abuse.
Looking for ways to help? The Banfield Foundation provides some great tips here on how to volunteer your time and raise awareness in your area