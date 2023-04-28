School Bus Driver Passes Out But 7th Grader Jumps In To Stop The Bus! (And More Good News)

1. A seventh-grader in Michigan named Dillon Reeves got behind the wheel of his school bus on Wednesday after the driver got lightheaded and passed out. He managed to stop the bus, and no one was hurt. (Here’s a photo of Dillon.)

2. Firefighters in Indiana saved a cat that was stuck in a tree for three days. It kept climbing farther up, but fell, and they caught it in a net. They’re not sure who it belongs to though. It escaped through a hole in the net and ran off.

3. Meanwhile, firefighters in Tennessee just saved a dog that fell 50 feet into a cave. They repelled down and used a harness to hoist it back up. Luckily, the dog wasn’t injured.

4. The CDC says smoking has hit an all-time low in the U.S. Only around 11% of adults smoke now, down from 42% in the 1960s. (Vaping rose a little bit last year though. Around 6% of adults use e-cigs.)

A new study in the U.K. found the average smoker will spend $166,000 on cigarettes over the course of their life. So quitting saves you a lot of money.

-Mitch-