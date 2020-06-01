      Weather Alert

Schedule Announced for Record Store Days

Getty Images

The folks behind Record Store Day have announced their schedule of “Record Store Day Drops.”

The one-day event is now spread over three days —  August 29th, September 26th and October 24th. The special releases — most on vinyl — will be available only at indie record stores.

August 29th will feature items from BastilleThe Black Crowes, The Black KeysDavid BowieThe CureDef LeppardBillie EilishGorillazJohn LennonPaul McCartneyPink FloydThe PretendersSpoon and U2.

September 26th has items from The Allman Brothers BandBadflowerBrandi CarlileThe DoorsFleetwood MacGrouploveRamones and Roger Waters.

And October 24th features Asking AlexandriaBeckCheap TrickAlice Cooper, Ice Nine KillsKeith Richards and The Who.

Check out the Record Store Day site for the complete details.

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man