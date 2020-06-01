Schedule Announced for Record Store Days
Getty Images
The folks behind Record Store Day have announced their schedule of “Record Store Day Drops.”
The one-day event is now spread over three days — August 29th, September 26th and October 24th. The special releases — most on vinyl — will be available only at indie record stores.
August 29th will feature items from Bastille, The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, David Bowie, The Cure, Def Leppard, Billie Eilish, Gorillaz, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, The Pretenders, Spoon and U2.
September 26th has items from The Allman Brothers Band, Badflower, Brandi Carlile, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Grouplove, Ramones and Roger Waters.
And October 24th features Asking Alexandria, Beck, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Keith Richards and The Who.
Check out the Record Store Day site for the complete details.