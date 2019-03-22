Even though we can put food scraps in our yard debris bin in Portland, I still have two small containers that I collect coffee grounds and egg shells in. Both are great for the garden. Eggshells have calcium so I’ll add them to my planting soil. If you’re careful cracking them, you can use them as seed-starter pots. If you have deer visiting regularly, scatter some eggshells around the plants they munch on the most. They don’t like the smell of raw eggs. I also make sure I have eggshells around to stop slugs from eating my plants. I sprinkle coarsely-crumbled eggshells around the plants and the sharp edges deter them.

Save those eggshells for the garden