Save money and be eco-friendly when buying school supplies

School starts in 2 weeks, not that I’m counting. I’m spending this week getting my boys ready for the first day. Back to school shopping accounts for about 50% of annual school-related spending, adding up to an average of $510 per household. There are a number of ways to cut costs. First, we collect all of the stuff that they brought back after last school year. Scissors, backpacks and pencil bags are some of the items that can be reused. Next, SCRAP PDX in downtown Portland has lots of pens, pencils and other school supplies. If you’re in the market for electronics, Free Geek has a good supply of repurposed electronics. And then if your kid has grown a few inches since last year, consider secondhand stores for clothing items.

Read more here