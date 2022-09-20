Save green while being green

Inflation is no joke. With food prices up considerably from last year, shopping smart is key to saving money and helping the environment. It’s estimated that households throw away about $1,500 of food a year, here are some tips to waste less food. The first two seem obvious, but we’ve all ignored them at one time or another. Plan your meals before you go shopping and make sure you check out what you’ve already got at home. Better yet, plan meals around those items. Once you’ve got a plan, make a list and stick to it. Skip the impulse buys that will likely derail your plans. Buy in bulk when it makes sense. We eat oatmeal every morning, buying in bulk is cheaper and there’s less packaging.

Save money on groceries