Samsung Delays Folding Phone

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the launch of the first folding smart phone. Samsung has decided to delay the release of its foldable phone after reports of breaking issues after two days began to circulate from reviewers. Samsung wanted to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday, but now they have scrapped the idea to run more tests on the technology. According to Samsung, a new release date for the $2000 phone will be announced in the “coming weeks.”



Will you get the new Galaxy Fold or just wait for Apple to release a folding iPhone?