Sam Smith teams with singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile for charity single “Party of One”

The British star has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile for a duet version of Brandi’s song “Party of One.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Children in Conflict, via Brandi’s own Looking Out Foundation. Children in Conflict’s current campaign seeks to raise $1 million to help children who are impacted by war.

In a statement, Sam says, “I am so excited for everyone to have this song in their ears and hearts. Working with Brandi Carlile is truly one of the highlights of my career. Her voice and songwriting get me through the dark days. Brandi is a mentor to me and now a friend and I’m so thankful she asked me to feature on her single.”

He adds, “I hope you all love this as much as I do. And I hope this raises as much support as possible to the incredible charity Children in Conflict and its partner, War Child U.K., of which I’m a global ambassador. Thank you for listening.”

Brandi, meanwhile, says, “I’m beyond proud to have collaborated with the incredible Sam Smith. There is no one quite like him and I’ve never heard a voice like his before. He’s an absolute gentleman and a sweetheart.”

She adds, “We hope the vulnerability of this song reflects the fragility of [the children’s] situation and compels people to support our cause.”

“Party of One,” and its video, are both out now.

