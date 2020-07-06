Sam Smith Covers Coldplay
Sam Smith still hasn’t set a release date for their third album, but they did give us a little appetizer — in the form of a cover of Coldplay‘s “Fix You.”
The live take was recorded a little over a month ago during the “living room session” Sam did for Billboard at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sam explained the connection to the tune by saying “I love this song, and as soon as I heard it I was just reminded again of how much of a classic it is. I’ve never actually seen Chris Martin perform this live, but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.