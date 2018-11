The ice cream wizards at Salt & Straw have unveiled their Thanksgiving flavors and I think they sound delish! Here’s the lineup:

1. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, with turkey fat and skin mixed in.

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.

3. Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet.

4. Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing.

5. And Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

A few of these are reruns from their Thanksgiving pack last year, but the cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce are brand new.