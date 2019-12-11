      Weather Alert

SAG AWARDS: Marriage Story, The Irishman Lead Nominations

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning.

Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led in the film categories, while The Crown, The Morning Show and Game of Thrones led the TV field.

The awards will be handed out in a January 19th ceremony on TNT and TBS.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
  • Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

  • Bombshell (Lionsgate)
  • The Irishman (Netflix)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
  • Parasite (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

  • Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
  • Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
  • Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
  • Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
  • Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

  • Patricia Arquette (The Act)
  • Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
  • Joey King (The Act)
  • Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
  • Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
  • David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
  • Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
  • Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

  • Big Little Lies (HBO)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Game of Thrones (HBO)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

  • Barry (HBO)
  • Fleabag (Amazon)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

  • Game of Thrones
  • GLOW
  • Stranger Things
  • The Walking Dead
  • Watchman

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
