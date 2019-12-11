SAG AWARDS: Marriage Story, The Irishman Lead Nominations
Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday morning.
Marriage Story, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led in the film categories, while The Crown, The Morning Show and Game of Thrones led the TV field.
The awards will be handed out in a January 19th ceremony on TNT and TBS.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- Bombshell (Lionsgate)
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Jojo Rabbit (Fox)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
- Parasite (Neon)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
- Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Patricia Arquette (The Act)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Joey King (The Act)
- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
- Game of Thrones
- GLOW
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchman
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood