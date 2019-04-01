Rolling Stones postpone full North American tour after Mick Jagger advised he needs medical treatment

Some very concerning and disappointing news from The Rolling Stones: The rock legends have announced that Mick Jagger needs medical treatment and has been advised by doctors that he can’t tour now, so the band is postponing its entire North American No Filter Tour leg.

According to a statement, Jagger’s doctors have told the 75-year-old singer that “he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Mick says, “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The trek features 17 confirmed concerts mapped out from an April 20 performance in Miami Gardens, Florida, through a June 29 show in Oro Medonte, Canada, near Toronto. Fans who have purchased tickets are advised by the tour promoters to hold on to them, because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates when they are announced.

Here’s a full list of the postponed Rolling Stones dates:

4/20 — Miami Gardens, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

4/24 — Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field

4/28 — Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

5/2 — New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz Fest

5/7 — Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

5/11 — Pasadena, CA, The Rose Bowl

5/18 — Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

5/22 — Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

5/26 — Denver, CO, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

5/31 — Washington, D.C., FedExField

6/4 — Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

6/8 — Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

6/13 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

6/17 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

6/21 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

6/25 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

6/29 — Oro Medonte, ON, Canada, Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

