“Rocketman” soundtrack includes new Elton John song on which Elton duets with film’s star

The soundtrack to the new Elton John biopic Rocketman will be released on Friday, May 24, one week before the film opens in U.S. theaters.

The album mainly features new versions of classic Elton tunes sung by Rocketman star Taron Egerton, and includes a brand-new song titled “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” that was co-written by John and his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin and sung by Elton and Taron.

The album was produced by Giles Martin, who reimagined many of Elton’s well-known songs to fit in with the narrative of the movie. A version of John’s 1972 hit “Rocket Man” has been released as a digital single in advance of the soundtrack, and fans pre-ordering the album will receive a free download of the track.

Meanwhile, a video for “Rocket Man” premiered Wednesday on YouTube. The clip features footage of Egerton singing the song in a studio, as well as various scenes from the movie, including depictions of Elton playing historic shows at the Los Angeles club The Troubadour and Dodger Stadium.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” Elton says of Rocketman. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music — not just acting.”

He adds, “I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant. I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I’ve been astonished with the results.”

Target will offer an exclusive CD version of the Rocketman soundtrack featuring two bonus tracks — “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Breakin’ Down the Walls of Heartache.”

Here the track list of the film’s standard soundtrack:

“The Bitch Is Back” (Introduction)

“I Want Love”

“Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting)”

“Thank You for All Your Loving”

“Border Song”

“Rock & Roll Madonna” — Interlude

“Your Song”

“Amoreena”

“Crocodile Rock”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“Hercules”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Interlude

“Honky Cat”

“Pinball Wizard” — Interlude

“Rocket Man”

“Bennie and the Jets”

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” — Interlude

“Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

“I’m Still Standing”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

