Rock Hall Replacing Induction Gala with HBO Special
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will replace its annual inductions gala with an HBO special.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremonies were initially pushed back from May 2nd until November 7th.
The fall date remains the same, and the Hall will honor its new inductees — Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and non-performers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff. But the production will be tailored to a time of social distancing.
John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, says, “Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them.”
Since the canceled gala was to have been held in Cleveland, next year’s event will be staged there, in the fall of 2021.