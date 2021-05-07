Rock Hall of Fame: Last Day to Vote!
Today is the last day to cast your ballot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote as the ballot box closes at 11:59pm ET.
The order of the field of 16 is the same with Tina Turner at the top and Jay-Z at the bottom.
With close to 4.8-million votes been cast, here’s the standings:
- Tina Turner – 582,000
- Fela Kuti – 520,000
- The Go-Go’s – 427,000
- Iron Maiden – 409,000
- Foo Fighters – 387,000
- Carole King – 381,000
- Todd Rundgren – 288,000
- Devo – 269,000
- Dionne Warwick – 247,000
- Chaka Khan – 230,000
- Rage Against the Machine – 222,000
- Kate Bush – 221,000
- New York Dolls – 172,000
- Mary J. Blige – 152,000
- LL Cool J – 138,000
- Jay-Z – 115,000
The Top 5 artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2021 Inductees, which will be announced next week.
The induction ceremony will be held on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.