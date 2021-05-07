      Weather Alert

Rock Hall of Fame: Last Day to Vote!

HyperFocal: 0

Today is the last day to cast your ballot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote as the ballot box closes at 11:59pm ET.

The order of the field of 16 is the same with Tina Turner at the top and Jay-Z at the bottom.

With close to 4.8-million votes been cast, here’s the standings:

  1. Tina Turner – 582,000
  2. Fela Kuti – 520,000
  3. The Go-Go’s – 427,000
  4. Iron Maiden – 409,000
  5. Foo Fighters – 387,000
  6. Carole King – 381,000
  7. Todd Rundgren – 288,000
  8. Devo – 269,000
  9. Dionne Warwick – 247,000
  10. Chaka Khan – 230,000
  11. Rage Against the Machine – 222,000
  12. Kate Bush – 221,000
  13. New York Dolls – 172,000
  14. Mary J. Blige – 152,000
  15. LL Cool J – 138,000
  16. Jay-Z – 115,000

The Top 5 artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2021 Inductees, which will be announced next week.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 30th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

#Trending
Friday's Feel Good Stories!
Win a Custom KINK Bike!
Easy ways to green your tech
Portland's Modest Mouse deliver 'We Are Between', announce new album
Bono + Edge: New Track for Soccer Tournament