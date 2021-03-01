Rock Hall of Fame: Fan Vote Recap – Week Three
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Todd Rundgren and The Go-Go’s have moved up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote three weeks into the process, while rappers LL Cool J and Jay-Z have dropped to the bottom of the list of 16 nominees.
The top four remains the same with Fela Kuti, the late Nigerian multi-instrumentalist and Afrobeat pioneer, at number-one followed by Tina Turner at two, Foo Fighters at three, and Iron Maiden fourth.
The Go-Go’s and Carole King swap positions with the all-girl band at five and Carole at six.
Todd Rundgren moves up for the second week in a row, passing Dionne Warwick for eighth place.
The complete list is:
- Fela Kuti – 200,000 votes
- Tina Turner – 195,000
- Foo Fighters – 144,000
- Iron Maiden – 136,000
- The Go-Go’s – 127,000
- Carole King – 123,000
- Rage Against the Machine – 87,000
- Todd Rundgren – 86,000
- Dionne Warwick – 85,000
- Devo – 84,000
- Chaka Khan – 81,000
- Mary J. Blige – 62,000
- Kate Bush – 58,000
- New York Dolls – 57,000
- LL Cool J – 55,000
- Jay-Z – 55,000
The Fan Vote is open through April 30th, and the Class of 2021 will be announced in May with the induction ceremony to be held at the end of the year in Cleveland.