Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations Released

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just released its list of nominees for the class of 2020. On the ballot for the first time are the Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, Motorhead, Dave Matthews, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy who join Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Todd Rundgren, Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, the Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan on the list.

The inductees will be announced this January, with the 35th-anniversary ceremony taking place on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland. According to Pitchfork, some of the artists who became eligible this year and could have been nominated include Oasis, Weezer, Aaliyah, Daft Punk, Elliott Smith, Sleater-Kinney, and Wilco.

 

