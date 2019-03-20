Woodstock 50: Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet & More

The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shape Shifters, and Greta Van Fleet are among the acts playing the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in August.



Also appearing will be original Woodstock ’69 performers Santana and the Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company, as well as David Crosby and Friends, John Fogerty, Canned Heat, Country Joe McDonald, John Sebastian, and Melanie.

The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal. The Man, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Gary Clark Jr. and many others are also on the official lineup of more than 80 musical acts, announced Tuesday.

The event takes place August 16 to 18 at Watkins Glen International Speedway in Watkins Glen, New York, about an hour and a half away from the original site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” says Michael Lang, who co-founded the 1969 festival and produced the 2019 Woodstock festivals. “Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

Details are on the festival’s official website. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, August 16: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Run The Jewels, The Head and The Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, Grandson, Fever 333, Larkin Poe, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Brian Cadd, Ninet Tayeb and more.

Saturday, August. 17: Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko and Medicine for the People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, SiR, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert, IAMDDB. and more.

Sunday August 18: Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and The Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, The Zombies, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo The Devil, Liz Brasher and more.

