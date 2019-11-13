Road Rage? Adele Can Help!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Will Adele’s Music Help You In Traffic?
The stress in traffic might be calmed a bit by throwing on some Adele.
In a very small study of 5 Brazilian women, it was found that piano-heavy music calmed them down as they drove.
The playlist included instrumental versions of Hello and Someone Like You. The researchers also put Enya in the mix.
Cardiac stress was reduced in the drivers when they listened to calming music.
