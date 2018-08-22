Ringo Starr to be the guest on the 100th episode of AXS TV’s “The Big Interview”

Hey, Beatles fans: Don’t let the October 2 episode of the Dan Rather-hosted AXS TV series The Big Interview pass you by. The veteran newsman’s guest on that episode — the show’s 100th — will be Ringo Starr, and it’ll kick off the second half of The Big Interview‘s sixth season.

During Ringo’s conversation with Rather, the ex-Beatle discusses how he developed his love of the drums, his continued passion for performing, the camaraderie between him and his Fab Four band mates, and why he decided to put together his star-studded touring group The All -Starr Band.

In a preview of the episode, Starr tells Rather that he didn’t necessarily idolize specific drummers as he was developing his own style.

“People always ask me, ‘Oh, what about those drummers and those records?’ I never listened to the drummer,” Ringo admits. “I listened to the whole thing…I was listening for the whole feel of the record.”

Starr also points out that, although he’s the leader of The All Starr Band, he isn’t really comfortable in the role of frontman.

Ringo explains that when The All Starr Band first started out, “I was so insecure, there were three drummers. I was in the middle; [famed session drummer] Jim Keltner, my hero from L.A…was on this side; and Levon Helm was on this side. And we were all just boogieing away.”

Other stars who’ll appear on upcoming episodes of The Big Interview this fall include Rod Stewart, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas, Joan Baez, Buddy Guy, Kenny Loggins, Brian Setzer and founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts.

The Big Interview airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on AXS TV. Here’s the full list of upcoming new episodes:

10/2 — Ringo Starr

10/9 — Rod Stewart

10/16 — Toby Keith

10/23 — Lynyrd Skynyrd

10/30 — Kansas

11/6 — Joan Baez

11/13 — Dan Aykroyd

11/20 — Buddy Guy

11/27 — Kenny Loggins

12/4 — Ricky Skaggs

12/11 — Brian Setzer

12/18 — Dickey Betts

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.