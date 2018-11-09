Ringo Starr, Giles Martin discuss The Beatles’ “White Album” reissue, which gets released today

The remastered 50th anniversary reissue of The Beatles‘ self-titled 1968 double album, more commonly known as The White Album, arrives today.

The release is available in several configurations, including a seven-disc Super Deluxe edition that boasts three CDs of studio outtakes, a CD of demo recordings, and a Blu-ray disc featuring 5.1 surround-sound, mono and stereo mixes of the album. The package also includes a 168-page, photo-packed hardback book.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tells ABC Radio that he loves the new mix of The White Album, because you can “[h]ear those drums like they were the leader.”

Starr says one track that especially stood out for him was the George Harrison-penned “Long, Long, Long.”

“It just has turned into an incredible track,” Ringo maintains. “It was a bit lost when it came out, and now with the remastering, it makes me cry.”

Giles Martin, son of late Beatles producer George Martin, oversaw mixing and remastering of the White Album reissue. He tells ABC Radio that the feedback and recollections of Starr and Paul McCartney helped guide him while working on the project.

“They tell me stories about what they did and how they felt at the time, which influences the way that I mix [a track,]” Martin says. “And then what’s great is I play it to them, and it brings back that memory.”

Giles also points out that he was blown away by the “Esher Demos,” a series of recordings that included raw versions of most of the songs that appear on The White Album, and that are included on the deluxe reissue.

“It’s like MTV Unplugged,” he tells ABC Radio. ” It sounds great…and has great intimacy to it.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Here’s the track list of the White Album reissue’s Super Deluxe version:

CD 1: The Beatles (The White Album) — 2018 Stereo Mix

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“Dear Prudence”

“Glass Onion”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Wild Honey Pie”

“The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill”

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

“Happiness Is a Warm Gun”

“Martha My Dear”

“I’m So Tired”

“Blackbird”

“Piggies”

“Rocky Raccoon”

“Don’t Pass Me By”

“Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?”

“I Will”

“Julia”

CD 2: The Beatles (The White Album) — 2018 Stereo Mix

“Birthday”

“Yer Blues”

“Mother Nature’s Son”

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey”

“Sexy Sadie”

“Helter Skelter”

“Long, Long, Long”

“Revolution I”

“Honey Pie”

“Savoy Truffle”

“Cry Baby Cry”

“Revolution 9”

“Good Night”

CD 3: Esher Demos

“Back in the U.S.S.R.”

“Dear Prudence”

“Glass Onion”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill”

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

“Happiness Is a Warm Gun”

“I’m So Tired”

“Blackbird”

“Piggies”

“Rocky Raccoon”

“Julia”

“Yer Blues”

“Mother Nature’s Son”

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey”

“Sexy Sadie”

“Revolution”

“Honey Pie”

“Cry Baby Cry”

“Sour Milk Sea”

“Junk”

“Child of Nature”

“Circles”

“Mean Mr. Mustard”

“Polythene Pam”

“Not Guilty”

“What’s the New Mary Jane”

CD 4: Sessions

“Revolution I” (Take 18)

“A Beginning” (Take 4)/Don’t Pass Me By” (Take 7)

“Blackbird” (Take 28)

“Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Good Night” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Good Night” (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

“Good Night” (Take 22)

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” (Take 3)

“Revolution” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Revolution” (Take 14 – instrumental backing track)

“Cry Baby Cry” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“Helter Skelter” (First version – Take 2)

CD 5: Sessions

“Sexy Sadie” (Take 3)

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Acoustic version – Take 2)

“Hey Jude” (Take 1)

“St. Louis Blues” (Studio jam)

“Not Guilty” (Take 102)

“Mother Nature’s Son” (Take 15)

“Yer Blues” (Take 5 with guide vocal)

“What’s the New Mary Jane” (Take 1)

“Rocky Raccoon” (Take 8)

“Back in the U.S.S.R.” (Take 5 – instrumental backing track)

“Dear Prudence” (Vocal, guitar and drums)

“Let It Be” (Unnumbered rehearsal)

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (Third version – Take 27)

“(You’re so Square) Baby, I Don’t Care” (Studio jam)

“Helter Skelter” (Second version – Take 17)

“Glass Onion” (Take 10)

CD 6: Sessions

“I Will” (Take 13)

“Blue Moon” (Studio jam)

“I Will” (Take 29)

“Step Inside Love” (Studio jam)

“Los Paranoias” (Studio jam)

“Can You Take Me Back?” (Take 1)

“Birthday” (Take 2 – instrumental backing track)

“Piggies” (Take 12 – instrumental backing track)

“Happiness Is a Warm Gun” (Take 19)

“Honey Pie” (Instrumental backing track)

“Savoy Truffle” (Instrumental backing track)

“Martha My Dear” (Without brass and strings)

“Long, Long, Long” (Take 44)

“I’m So Tired” (Take 7)

“I’m So Tired” (Take 14)

“The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill” (Take 2)

“Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?” (Take 5)

“Julia” (Two rehearsals)

“The Inner Light” (Take 6 – instrumental backing track)

“Lady Madonna (Take 2 – Piano and drums)

“Lady Madonna” (Backing vocals from Take 3)

“Across the Universe” (Take 6)

Blu-ray: The Beatles (The White Album)

–PCM Stereo (2018 Stereo Mix)

–DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (2018)

–Dolby True HD 5.1 (2018)

–Mono (2018 Direct Transfer of The White Album – Original Mono Mix)

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.