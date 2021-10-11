Richard Ashcroft shares new version of Bittersweet Symphony ahead of Acoustic Hymns LP

The song, originally recorded with No I.D. for Ashcroft’s RPA & The United Nations Of Sound side project, has been reworked for his forthcoming ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, an album of newly recorded acoustic versions of his solo work and The Verve classics.
‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ album which is released on October 29 also sees Liam Gallagher feature on ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’, a single from Ashcroft’s 2000 debut solo album ‘Alone With Everybody‘ alongside a new version of ‘A Song For The Lovers’ from the same record and a host of Verve classics including hit singles ‘Sonnet’ and ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’ – NME