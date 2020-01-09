RHCP: New Album Coming with John Fruscainte
(Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that Red Hot Chili Peppers are working on a new album with guitarist John Frusciante, who returned to the band last year after a decade-long absence.
Speaking to Rolling Stone about The Art of Chad Smith exhibition that recently opened at the Russell Collection Fine Art gallery in Austin, Texas, Smith was hesitant to discuss the group. But he did offer that they’re “psyched” about making new music and will “mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a record.” Asked if that means they’re in the middle of making a new album, he simply replied, “Yes.”