Rhapsody on the road: Queen announces North American tour

With the box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody proving there’s still a thirst for all things Queen, the band’s taking to the road once again for a limited North American tour next year.

Dubbed the Rhapsody tour, the band promises a “a brand new larger-than-life production.” Original Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor will once again be joined by singer Adam Lambert for the six-week outing, which kicks off July 10, 2019 in Vancouver, B.C. and wraps August 23 in Charlotte, NC.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever,” says May in a statement. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

“We have been designing a brand-new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!” adds Lambert.

Tickets for the Rhapsody tour go on sale this Friday, December 7 via LiveNation.com at 10:00 a.m. local time. Queen and Adam Lambert fan club members can buy them a day early. You can find more information at Queen’s official website.

Queen wrapped up a sold-out ten-show residency at the MGM Park Theater, Las Vegas in September. Bohemian Rhapsody debuted in first place in theaters five weeks ago and is still in the top five at the box office. It’s grossed $539.5 million worldwide so far.

Here are the Rhapsody tour dates:

7/10 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

7/12 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

7/14 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center

7/16 — Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/19 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

7/23 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/24 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/27 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

7/28 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

7/30 — Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

7/31 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8/3 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/4 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/6 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/9 — Chicago, IL, United Center

8/10 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

8/13 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

8/15 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/17 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/22 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

8/23 — Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

