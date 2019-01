Superbowl is one of the busiest snacking days of the year and Reynolds wants to make sure you are ready for it.

The makers of your favorite foil have created a ‘Babybjörn-like’ device built especially for your Super Bowl snacks.

The Reynolds Wrap Hunger Harness features a main thermal pouch, an integrated food tray, a thermal drink holder, and an insulated dip holder.

For only $4.99, the device is cheaper than a 6-pack of wings.