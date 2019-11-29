It’s Black Friday, a day we’ve been conditioned to go shopping, the start of the season of excess, but what if we changed our approach to gift giving this holiday season. There are ways to exchange gifts that are easy on your wallet and the environment. Some of my favorites include giving edible gifts. Splurge on coffee beans for the coffee lover, high quality olive oil or spices for the chef or a nice bottle of their favorite spirit. Experience gifts are a great idea. A gift certificate to a spa, a concert or sporting event are just a few ideas. We always include a practical gift for the boys, like warm gloves for their bike ride to school.
Rethink gift giving