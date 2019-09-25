Restored version of INXS’ 1991 concert film ‘Live Baby Live’ to be screened in theaters worldwide this fall
In July 1991, INXS played a sold-out concert to more than 70,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium, which was documented in the Live Baby Live home video. Now, the film has been restored and will be screened for the first time in theaters, beginning on November 14 in Australia and New Zealand, and starting on December 9 in North America.
The updated edition of the movie will be shown in the widescreen 4K Ultra HD format, with a new Dolby Atmos audio mix created by George Martin‘s son Giles Martin and his collaborator Sam Okell at London’s Abbey Road Studios.
Tickets for the screenings can be purchased now at INXScinema.com, and you can check out a trailer for the film at INXS’ official YouTube channel.
The Australian band was at the height of its popularity when it played the Wembley Stadium gig. The “Summer XS” concert was part of the tour in support of the group’s chart-topping 1990 album X.
Reflecting on the show, INXS guitarist Tim Farriss says, “We were just six blokes from Australia that treated Wembley Stadium like just another pub gig, we went it in with a PA and a few lights and played our a**es off.”
“No ego ramps, no back-up singers, no props, no grand pianos etc., just the six of us,” he adds. “And the audience went nuts! That’s all we needed!”
Live Baby Live was directed by prolific music video and concert film director David Mallet.
Plans to release a special edition of the Live Baby Live soundtrack album will be announced soon.
Here’s the list of songs INXS play in Live Baby Live:
“Guns in the Sky”
“New Sensation”
“I Send a Message”
“The Stairs”
“Know the Difference”
“Disappear”
“By My Side”
“Hear That Sound”
“Original Sin”
“Lately”
“The Loved One”
“Wild Life”
“Mystify”
“Bitter Tears”
“Suicide Blonde”
“What You Need”
“Kick”
“Need You Tonight”
“Mediate”
“Never Tear Us Apart”
Encore:
“Who Pays the Price”
“Devil Inside”
