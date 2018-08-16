RESPECT: Aretha Franklin passes at age 76

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul” has passed away at the age of 76.

The singer’s publicist confirmed the news to the Associated Press, saying she died at 9:50am in her Detroit home, surrounded by family and friends. An official statement from her family indicates the “cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.”

In 1987, Franklin became the first woman inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, known for her powerful anthems “Respect,” “Think” and “Chain of Fools.” She won 18 Grammy awards.

She was born March 25, 1942 to a Baptist minister and a gospel singer, and got her start singing in front of her father’s congregation at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit.