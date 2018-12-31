Report: Nirvana files lawsuit against Marc Jacobs over smiley-face logo

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Nirvana is reportedly suing fashion label Marc Jacobs for ripping off the band’s smiley-face logo.

According to TMZ, the grunge icons have filed a lawsuit accusing Marc Jacobs of copying the logo for pieces of its new Bootleg Redux Grunge collection. The line includes a t-shirt featuring a design very similar to the Nirvana smiley, which the band trademarked in 1992.

On the $115 shirt — which is also available as a $195 sweatshirt — the smiley features the letters M and J, presumably for “Marc Jacobs,” in place of the X on the face’s eyes in the original Nirvana logo. Additionally, it replaces the band’s name with the word “heaven” in a very similar typeface to the original.

ABC Radio has reached out to Marc Jacobs for comment.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Walk Off the Earth Keyboardist Mike “Beard Guy” Dies Don’t ask “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performers Foster the People to sing “Auld Lange Syne” Pearl Jam ending fan club singles series Adele’s long-standing U.K. chart record has been broken by…Wolverine? Classic 1970s John Lennon and Paul McCartney Christmas tunes debut on “Billboard” Hot 100 “Wake Me Up” singer Aloe Blacc says Avicii’s death “struck me hard”