Report: Nirvana files lawsuit against Marc Jacobs over smiley-face logo

Nirvana is reportedly suing fashion label Marc Jacobs for ripping off the band’s smiley-face logo.

According to TMZ, the grunge icons have filed a lawsuit accusing Marc Jacobs of copying the logo for pieces of its new Bootleg Redux Grunge collection. The line includes a t-shirt featuring a design very similar to the Nirvana smiley, which the band trademarked in 1992.

On the $115 shirt — which is also available as a $195 sweatshirt — the smiley features the letters M and J, presumably for “Marc Jacobs,” in place of the X on the face’s eyes in the original Nirvana logo. Additionally, it replaces the band’s name with the word “heaven” in a very similar typeface to the original.

ABC Radio has reached out to Marc Jacobs for comment.

