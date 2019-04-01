Report: Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery

Following the news that the Rolling Stones are postponing their North American No Filter tour because Mick Jagger requires “medical treatment,” we now have a hint as to what kind of treatment the singer will undergo.

A source tells Page Six that Jagger needs to have a stent placed in his heart, which isn’t risky in and of itself. Dished the source, “You can be back at work within weeks” following the procedure. The source suggests that the tour is being postponed for insurance reasons, just to be “careful.”

A rep for Jagger did not immediately return ABC Radio’s request for comment.

Jagger, 75, is in “extraordinary physical condition,” according to The Drudge Report, which first reported the surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery.

A source tells Page Six that the band is already re-booking the tour dates, which were scheduled to start later this month in Florida.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.