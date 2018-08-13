Report: John Mayer’s Beverly Hills home “ransacked” by burglars

TMZ reports the house “ransacked” by burglars who stole music equipment and other person property, including some watches from John’s prized watch collection. Sources tell TMZ the thieves made off with between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of stuff.

Apparently, no one was home at the time of the break-in. A security guard noticed a smashed window around noon on Friday and called police.

John had purchased the $13.5 million home from pal Adam Levine back in March, according to the Los Angeles Times.

