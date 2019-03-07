Report: Greta Van Fleet, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant & more playing Woodstock 50

More big names have reportedly joined the lineup for Woodstock 50.

According to Variety, the lineup will include Greta Van Fleet, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, Robert Plant, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Portugal. the Man, Gary Clark Jr., Dorothy, and Bishop Briggs.

Those artists join previously rumored participants Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Santana, and Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company, which Billboard had reported would be aboard earlier this week.

Variety also reports that Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper will play the festival, and that artists including Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, and Brandi Carlile are “finalizing their commitments.”

Woodstock 50 will be held August 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock in 1969.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.