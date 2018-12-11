Report: Courtney Love files restraining order against ex-manager, Sam Lutfi

Courtney Love has reportedly filed a restraining order against her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi.

According to TMZ, Love claims that Lutfi has been harassing her with emails, texts and phone calls, demanding money for services he says he provided. Love is reportedly asking a judge to forbid Lutfi from contacting her and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain, as well as Love’s sister.

Meanwhile, both Love and Lutfi are named in a lawsuit brought by Cobain’s ex-husband Isaiah Silva, who claims that the pair conspired to kill him over a Kurt Cobain guitar in his possession.

The guitar, which the late Nirvana frontman played during the band’s iconic MTV Unplugged episode, made headlines during Frances’ divorce from Isaiah: He claimed that she gave it to her as a wedding present, which she denied. Silva was allowed to keep the guitar in the divorce settlement.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.